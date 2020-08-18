Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announces a $1M grant and four-year partnership with the HCM Registry (HCMR), a global registry of patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), an inherited cardiovascular disorder in which the heart muscle (myocardium) becomes abnormally thick (hypertrophied).

The HCMR was designed as the first multinational registry to identify novel prognostic markers in HCM, including CMR markers of fibrosis, genetic markers, and biomarkers.

“We are pleased to partner with the HCM Registry to support better understandings of predictive risk factors for developing complications associated with living with HCM,” said Fady I. Malik, M.D., Ph.D., Executive VP of R&D.

The HCMR is a prospective, observational study that enrolled 2,755 participants. Enrollment began in 2014 and completed in 2017.

Primary outcome measures include cardiac death, aborted sudden cardiac death, heart transplant and left ventricular assist device placement.