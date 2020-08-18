Tencent-backed Sea (NYSE:SE) ADRs gain 7.9% pre-market after Q2 revenue growth of 94% Y/Y to $1.29B.

The company did post a slightly wider than expected loss per share of $0.68.

Digital revenue totaled $716.2M (+62% Y/Y) and e-commerce grew 189% to $510.6M. GMV was up 110% to $8B.

Cost of revenue increased 101% to $681.2M, partially driven by increased logistics costs related to the e-commerce growth.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.7M, beating the $41.9M loss estimate and the $11M loss in last year's quarter.

Press release.

Previously: Sea EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 18 2020)