HMI, ICPT among premarket losers

Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) -52% after pricing public offering of ~35.7M units.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) -22% after cancer drug trial halted due to patient death.

Comstock Mining (NYSEMKT:LODE) -16% .

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) -9% .

Huami (NYSE:HMI) -8% on Q2 earnings.

Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) -8% .

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) -8% .

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) -8% after announcing issuance of up to 2,638,150 1.00% qualified subordinated mandatory convertible bonds 2020/2021.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) -7% .

India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) -7% .

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) -7% .

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) -6% on launch of convertible debt offering.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) -6% on news of 1.3M-share block trade offer.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) -6% on Q2 earnings.