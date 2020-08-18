Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) says Olivier Leonetti, most recently the CFO for Zebra Technologies, will join the company as its new CFO "in the next several weeks" following the filing of its Form 10-K.

Leonetti most recently was Senior VP and CFO for Zebra Technologies after serving as VP and CFO for Western Digital and spending several years at Dell.

Current CFO Brian Stief will remain in his role as vice chairman and retire from the company at the end of this year.

Johnson Controls shares were upgraded last week at RBC, citing favorable post-pandemic tailwinds and impressive free cash flow.