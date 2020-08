SRNE, DBX among premarket gainers

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) +95% on first major order for SmartCam.

Forward (NASDAQ:FORD) +49% on acquiring Kablooe Design.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) +26% on Q2 results.

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) +14% on new U.S. patent for expanded use of Foralumab.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) +13% .

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) +12% on encouraging action in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) +12% .

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) +9% on Q2 results.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) +9% .

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) +8% on acquisition of shares of Feishang Anthracite Resources and expected compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.

Sea (NYSE:SE) +8% on Q2 results.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) +8% .

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) +8% on the launch of the uned.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +6% .

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) +6% on Q2 results.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) +5% .

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) +5% .