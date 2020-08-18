Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will create the tech and corporate positions across the company's Tech Hubs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York (Manhattan), Phoenix, and San Diego.

The roles will include cloud infrastructure architects, software engineers, data scientists, product managers, and user experience designers.

Amazon will invest more than $1.4B in expanding the Hubs.

The e-commerce giant has more than 876K employees worldwide.

Amazon shares are up 0.9% pre-market to $3,208.64.

The hiring spree comes after the Q2 report which featured 40% Y/Y revenue growth and 29% growth for Amazon Web Services.