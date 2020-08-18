Following the receipt of U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorization for 2.4GHZ, 5GHZ and LTE, MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) +95.7% premarket on receiving the first significant order for its new, highly innovative video telematics product, SmartCam in the North American market, which integrates advanced software and AI functionality to serve the fastest growing segment of the estimated $45B global telematics market.

The company should ship and book revenues for this sizeable order towards the end the year, and expects this sale to lead to even more substantial orders in 2021.

