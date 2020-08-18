The delinquency rate for mortgage loans on one-to-four unit residential properties spiked 386 basis points to a seasonally adjusted rate of 8.22% of all loans outstanding at the end of Q2 vs. the end of Q1, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's National Delinquency Survey.

"The COVID-19 pandemic's effects on some homeowners' ability to make their mortgage payments could not be more apparent," said MBA's vice president of industry analysis, Marina Walsh. "The nearly four percentage point jump in the delinquency rate was the biggest quarterly rise in the history of MBA's survey."

The Q2 also marks the highest overall delinquency rate in nine years and a survey-high rate for FHA loans.

The five states with the largest quarterly increases in delinquency rates were New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Florida, and Hawaii. All of the regions have a large leisure and hospitality sector that were especially hard-hit by the pandemic.

The unemployment rate, though, has improved over the past three months from a peak of 14.7% in April to 10.2% in July. Mortgage delinquencies closely track the availability of jobs.

"This bright spot in the jobs picture is tempered by numerous uncertainties, including the ambiguous status of enhanced unemployment benefits and other stimulus measures, the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases, and the retrenchment from reopening in certain states," Walsh said.

