Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to acquire Playdots for $192.0M in cash and stock.

Founded in 2013, Playdots builds mobile games with unique and thoughtful designs. The studio has created three mobile hits, Dots, Two Dots and Dots & Co. which have been downloaded over 100M times.

Studio behind popular Two Dots will further diversify TTWO’s mobile business and enhance Company’s offerings in casual, free-to-play games sector.

The $192.0M purchase price is comprised of $90.0M in cash and the balance in newly issued shares of TTWO common stock.

The number of TTWO shares will be calculated by dividing $102.0M by the average closing price per share on the Nasdaq Market during the 30 trading day period ending on the date three days prior to the closing date.

The acquisition is expected to close in the Q320.