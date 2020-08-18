Housing starts up 22.6% in July, June gains revised higher

July Housing Starts: +22.6% M/M to 1.496M vs. 1.240M expected, 1.220K prior (revised from 1.186K).

Building permits 1.495M vs. 1.300M expected and 1.258M prior (revised from 1.241M).

July's seasonally-adjusted annualized rate of 1.496M was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Single-family starts of 940K were up 8.2% from June, and 7.4% from a year ago.

Strength was seen across all regions of the country, particularly the South, where starts rose to 830K from 623K in June.