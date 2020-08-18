Canoo (CNOO) will be the fourth EV startup to go public via the SPAC path this year to follow Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and Fisker Inc. (SPAQ, APO).

"There is a very clear message from the markets: We want to invest in ESG, we want to invest in vehicle electrification," says Deutsche Bank Analyst Emmanuel Rosner on the trend.

Rosner reminds that the intersection of the EV sector and SPACs isn't automatically at a printing press. "We don’t necessarily assume, all will survive or all will thrive. It’s still very early to say which one will which one won’t," he notes.