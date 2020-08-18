Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is out with more details on its powerhouse Q2 in earnings presentation slides.

"Customers continued to consolidate store shopping trips with larger average baskets and shifted more purchases to eCommerce."

"Q2 sales started strong, both in-store and online, particularly in general merchandise, helped by government stimulus spending. Grocery sales had another strong quarter. As stimulus funds tapered off, sales started to normalize, but July comps still grew more than four percent."

"With government stimulus spending, we saw increased sales of higher margin general merchandise categories and fewer markdowns."

Shares of Walmart have reversed themselves from an initial post-earnings jump and are now down 0.75% premarket. Analysts think the retailer's comment on "normalizing" trends could have swayed early sentiment.

