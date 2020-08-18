Ahead of the Q2 report on August 31, RBC raises Zoom Video's (NASDAQ:ZM) price target from $250 to $300. Zoom shares are up 1.8% pre-market to $271.

Analyst Alex Zukin says earnings could be a "near-term catalyst for additional share appreciation."

The analyst expects "significant upside to quarterly revs" compared to consensus. App downloads and monthly active users are "well above historical averages," though perhaps down from an earlier peak.

RBC maintains an Outperform rating on Zoom. Wall Street analysts and SA contributors average out to a Neutral rating.

For Q2, consensus estimates see $500.02M in revenue and $0.45 EPS. Zoom guided $495-500M in revenue and $0.44-0.46 EPS.

Previously: Zoom billings seeing strong Q2 growth - KeyBanc (Aug. 17 2020)