China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) +3.3% in premarket, has entered into an agreement with Feishang Group, to issue 9.1M shares of CHNR, to Feishang, in exchange for 120M shares of Feishang Anthracite Resources, with an ~value of HK$87.5M.

As a result of the transaction, the equity of China Natural's stockholders in the company, which was a deficiency of $3.96M as of December 31, 2019, has increased by ~$15.5M, thus believes it satisfies the minimum $2.5M shareholders' equity requirement for continued listing on NASDAQ.

Earlier in March, China Natural Resources received Nasdaq Deficiency Notice