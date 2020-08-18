NewRez builds up Jacksonville as enterprise core location

New Residential's NewRez unit plans to expand its Jacksonville, FL, site into one of its enterprise core locations, more than doubling the number of employees there.

NewRez plans to add 750 positions nationally, with about 100 being added at Jacksonville.

Cites growth expected in all of NewRez's divisions.

The company opened its Jacksonville service center in March as part of an asset acquisition of mortgage lender Ditech.

Opted to make Jacksonville its fourth service center and bring on 90 former Ditech employees rather than consolidate work functions into other corporate offices.

