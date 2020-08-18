Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) jumps 12% premarket after being granted US Patent number: 10,745,749, entitled Methods For Detecting Nucleic Acid Sequence Variants.

The patent provides intellectual property protection for Primer-Switch technology, which is useful for the detection of rare cell mutations using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis through real-time PCR and associated analysis methods, including next-generation sequencing.

""This technology builds upon our ability to detect rare genetic events in addition to our Switch-Blocker technology, which we routinely use in our ctDNA Target Selector assays. This is another tool in our toolkit for methods to inform on biomarkers found in tissue, blood and cerebrospinal fluid to aid physician decision making in the treatment of their patients with cancer," said Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO.