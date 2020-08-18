Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) +2.1% pre-market on news that investor Coatue US 24 LLC purchased more than 11.6M common shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) at $21.50 each from Blackstone affiliate 313 Acquisition LLC in a private transaction.

In connection with the purchase, Coatue agrees to vote its Vivint shares in favor of the merger agreement between Sunrun and Vivint Solar, with a 120-day lock-up period following the closing of the merger.

Neither Sunrun nor Vivint sold any shares in the transaction and will not eceive any proceeds from the sale.

Last month, Sunrun agreed to acquire Vivint Solar in an all-stock deal valued at $3.2B including debt.