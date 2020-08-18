NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) announces that comprehensive data from its 24-week Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating aldafermin in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will be featured in an oral plenary session at the virtual International Liver Congress on August 29.

The event could cause a significant swing in shares considering past data announcements.

In October 2019, the stock sold off after it released preliminary data from the study that were shy of Viking Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:VKTX) VK2809 but comparable to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:MDGL) MGL-3196.

In February, shares rallied after the company announced positive data from cohort 4.