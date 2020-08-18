WiSA, the Wireless Speaker Audio Association, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) +9% PM , launched Tuned by THX Monaco 3.1 Wireless Home Audio System from Platin delivering a wide Wall of Sound experience.

The new product is launched through a broader technology partnership between THX, WiSA and Summit Wireless Technologies.

"We are thankful for our partnership with THX enabling best-in-class audio solutions such as the Monaco 3.1. WiSA members are delivering the future of cinema-quality audio for the home at prices that accommodate more budgets thus enabling the adoption of high-end audio by a broader market," president Tony Ostrom commented.