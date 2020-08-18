Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) pops 7% premarket after entering into a feasibility study agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (OTCPK:MTZXF).

Under the agreement, Zosano will evaluate the feasibility of formulating a pharmaceutical being developed by Mitsubishi Tanabe for administration in humans, with its proprietary microneedle patch system.

Defined R&D activities will include both in vitro and in vivo phases. Mitsubishi Tanabe will have an option to negotiate an exclusive license to the relevant Zosano technologies, depending on the outcome of the studies.

Financial terms and the identity of the Mitsubishi Tanabe molecule and development program are not disclosed.