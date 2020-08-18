About 81%, or $363.7M of Host Hotels & Resorts' (NYSE:HST) 4.750% series C senior notes due 2023, were tendered when its cash tender offer for the notes expired yesterday.

That amount excludes $1.04M of notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures.

Host expects to accept all notes validly tendered and pay the holders $1,070 per $1,000 of principal plus all accrued and unpaid interest until, but not including, the payment date for the notes.

The REIT will fund the payment with net proceeds from its previously announced issuance and sale of $600M of 3.500% senior notes due 2030.

Previously: Host Hotels & Resorts trading high post commencing tender offer (Aug. 11)