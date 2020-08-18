Citi raises ANGI Homeservices' (NASDAQ:ANGI) price target from $15 to $18, a 28% upside. ANGI shares are up 3% pre-market to $14.50.

Analyst Nicholas Jones sees ANGI as well-positioned to continue benefiting from the pandemic, which has homeowners focusing more on repairs and remodeling.

Citi maintains a Buy rating on ANGI. Wall Street analysts average out to a Bullish rating, while Quants stick to the sidelines at Neutral.

Last week, ANGI reported 9% Y/Y revenue growth in Q2 with Marketplace sales up 12%.

Related: Earlier today, Home Depot posted Q2 beats with U.S. comparable store sales up 25% Y/Y due to the pandemic's home improvement tailwind.