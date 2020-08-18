After yesterday's Q2 beats, Goldman Sachs (Buy) adds JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to its Conviction List and raises the price target from $73 to $85.

Analyst Ronald Keung praises the "ongoing retail scale expansion from discretionary to staples" and the "visible margin expansion profile."

Keung notes that JD shares have "more than tripled in the last 1.5 year," but he expects that trend to continue after the report.

More action: Susquehanna (Neutral) raises JD from $55 to $70, seeing continuing "solid business momentum from 1Q, with revenue growth accelerating" and a "positive tone" for H2, but remains on the sidelines due to the current valuation.

JD shares are up 1.7% pre-market to $68.13.

