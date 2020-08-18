Players Network's (OTCPK:PNTV) majority owned subsidiary Green Leaf Farms International entered into a JV with ST Biosciences to fund, in part the company's initial 35 hector (86 acre) Pilot Project.

ST Biosciences has operations in 31 countries specializing in the development of plant-based medicine, GMP and EMP extraction labs, and global supply chain distribution to companies worldwide.

JV includes an initial $1.2M investment in exchange for a 30% stake in GLFI's portion of the Pilot Project plus certain distribution rights to purchase the company's cannabis derived flower and oils for exportation to ST Biosciences existing global customers.