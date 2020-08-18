Daqo posts easy Q2 beat, sees polysilicon supply remaining tight
Aug. 18, 2020 9:13 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)DQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) +4.9% pre-market after easily exceeding Q2 earnings estimates while revenues doubled from the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 polysilicon production volume fell 8.5% Q/Q to 18,097 MT from 19,777 MT, while sales volume slipped just 1% to 18,881 MT from 19,101 MT in Q1.
- Daqo's polysilicon average selling price fell to $7.04/kg in Q2 from $8.79/kg in Q1, but the company says current market ASPs for mono-grade polysilicon are $11-$12/kg.
- Q2 gross margin fell to 17% from 33.5% in Q1 but rose from 13% a year ago.
- Daqo expects to produce 17.5K-18K MT of polysilicon and sell 17K-17.5K MT of polysilicon to external customers during Q3; for the full year, it forecasts output of 73K-75K MT of polysilicon.
- Daqo expects polysilicon supply "to remain tight as the overall demand for PV solar continues to grow, supported by continued mono-wafer production capacity expansion and limited additional supply of polysilicon over the next 15 months."