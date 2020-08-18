Mortgage rates at historic lows are driving a housing resurgence evident in government data and the quarterly results for Home Depot.

The lockdown measures and rollbacks of economic openings last month seem to have spurred activity in home remodeling. Stimulus checks of at least $1,200 per household are also likely finding their way to the housing sector.

Home Depot (HD, +1% ) reported second-quarter same-store sales that rose 23.4%. That was more than double the consensus analyst estimate of 10.9%.

"We remain focused on continuing the momentum of our One Home Depot investment strategy that we believe will position us for continued growth over the long-term, while at the same time maintaining flexibility to navigate the demands of the current environment,” CEO Craig Menear said.

Housing starts also showed a substantial jump in demand. For July, groundbreaking on new homes climbed 22.6% to an annual rate of almost 1.5M, well ahead of expectations for a rise to 1.24M. Building permits, an indication of future demand, rose 18.8% to an annual rate of 1.5M. That topped economists’ consensus estimates of a rise to 1.32M.

Interest rates are at historically low levels. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is at 0.67% and the 30-year Treasury yield, more applicable to mortgage rates, is at 1.41%.

As of last week, a conventional fixed interest 30-year mortgage was at 2.875%.

Home Depot began outperforming the broader market in late April. In the last six months, the stock is up more than 18%, compared with a 1.3% gain for the S&P 500.

The Consumer Discretionary sector (NYSEARCA:XLY) is up nearly 10.5% in the last six months. And Home Depot competitor Lowe’s (LOW, +1.5% ) has posted a gain of nearly 29%.

“Despite being optimistic about the company's growth figures, we are concerned when it comes to Home Depot's valuation,” Nikolaos Sismanis wrote on Seeking Alpha at the start of the month. “The stock is currently trading at a P/E of around 26.6. This multiple lies on the upper end of the stock's historical valuation. Therefore, the risk of valuation contraction could potentially limit shareholder returns.”