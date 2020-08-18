Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB:GNBT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with investment holding company Bintai Kinden aimed at funding the development and commercialization of its Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, what it calls a "complete vaccine" that can potentially induce both T cell and antibody immune responses against the coronavirus.

Under the terms of the deal, Bintai has agreed to provide 100% of the funding to support commercial development in Malaysia. In exchange, Generex will earn up to $150M in sales-based royalties.

The parties will collaborate on streamlining the development process, conducting global clinical trials and building manufacturing capacity.

A formal contract should be signed in the coming days.