iMedia Brands +26.3%, Q2 figures confirm a turnaround
Aug. 18, 2020 9:19 AM ETiMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)IMBIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) reports Q2 revenue of $124.52M (-5.3% Y/Y), beating consensus by $12.53M.
- Active customer file grew +1% Y/Y, it was the first time in four years that the company posted growth for a quarter.
- ShopHQ launched 25 new brands in Q2 and 15 in Q1, representing the highest number of new product launches for any six-month period in the company’s 30-year history.
- Q2 new product launches include Elan Fashions, Dolce & Gabbana Eyewear, Tiller and Hatch, Gucci Fragrances, Foligain Hair Health, et cetera.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $10.7M million, compared to $0.2M last year.
- Gross margin was 37.2%, an improvement of 90-basis point.
- Net Income was $1.1M, compared to a net loss of $10.2M prior.
- EPS of $0.11 vs. EPS loss of $1.35 last year.
- CEO comments: "One year ago, we defined a new innovative interactive media strategy and began to implement it within a leaner, more entrepreneurial culture."
- Shares up 26.3% PM
- Previously: iMedia Brands EPS beats by $0.81, beats on revenue (Aug. 18)