Nike seen as beneficiary of second stimulus round
Aug. 18, 2020 9:20 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)NKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- UBS analyst Jay Sole says a key takeaway from a call with a athletic retail CEO is that sales growth rates in the channel may have decelerated into negative double-digit territory during August from high positive double-digits in June.
- Sole points to government stimulus benefits running out and a lack of inventory as drags on sales.
- "The silver lining is our expert believes underlying demand remains high, particularly for the Nike and Jordan brands. If a second stimulus happens, our expert thinks it would be very good for footwear sales in the channel. In addition, industry gross margins are likely strong given limited promotions taking place," he updates.
- UBS keeps a Buy rating on Nike (NYSE:NKE). "We think Nike is still on track to achieve its FY top-line guidance and its gross margin could positively surprise due to bigger-than-forecasted channel mix shifts and better-than-expected full-price sell through," writes Sole.
- Wall Street analysts in general are bullish on Nike, but the Quant Rating is flashing Neutral.