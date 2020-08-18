Huami falls on Q2 revenue miss, in-line Q3 guidance

  • Huami (NYSE:HMI) reports Q2 results that misses on revenue estimates.
  • Q2 highlights: Revenue rose 9.5% y/y to RMB1.14B.
  • Gross margin were 22.3%, compared with 26.7% year-ago.
  • Operating income was down 90% y/y to RMB9.4M, driven primarily by the y/y increases of 76.6% in sales & marketing expense and 25.0% in R&D expense.
  • At June 30, 2020, HMI had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2.65B (about $375.0M).
  • HMI sees Q3 revenues in the range of RMB2.1-RMB2.15B vs. RMB2.1B consensus.
  • Shares -9% premarket.
  • Previously: Huami EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Aug. 18)
