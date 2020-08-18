Update: S&P reaches record intraday high on bullish housing data

Update 9:46 a.m. ET: The S&P set a new intraday record high, climbing to 3,394.02.

The broader market is up to all-time highs, with sentiment buoyed by stronger-than-expected housing starts.

The S&P is up 0.20% at 3,389. Its record close is 3,386.15 and its all-time intraday high is 3,393.50.

The Dow is up 0.1% and the Nasdaq is gaining 0.4% .

Housing starts posted a 22.6% gain for July, more than double what economists were expecting. Building permits also handily beat forecasts.

Earnings from Walmart and Home Depot looked encouraging initially, but shares reversed course as the opening bell approached. Analysts think Walmart's comment on "normalizing" trends could have swayed early sentiment.