UBS hikes its price target on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to $215 from $205 after boosting near-term estimates.

"We believe MCD is well positioned w/an attractive asset base, advantaged scale, strong mgmt team that is investing in LT brand health, & multiple catalysts to support further gains. We like the setup for MCD given upside to Consensus ests., US positioned for 2H mkt share gains, and a cont. IOM recovery. While US breakfast and select int'l markets may take time to recover, we think MCD will press its value strength, while strategic plans support a recovery path," updates analyst Dennis Geiger.

The $215 PT from UBS works out to 17X the 12-month EBITDA estimate from the firm. The average Wall Street price target on MCD is moving higher as seen in the below chart.