"It's the ultimate privilege to have Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) as an investor in one's company and something that I've been aspiring to," Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow tells Fox Business.

Bristow is speaking following the disclosure Friday that Berkshire purchased about $500M of his company's stock in Q2. Barrick rose 12% on Monday, and is up another 2.5% in early action today.

Bristow says he's not spoken with anyone at Berkshire regarding the investment. He notes that Barrick doesn't need to "pray" for gold to go higher in order to turn a profit.

Barrick hiked its dividend last week by 14%, and Bristow's previous company Rangold Resources (now merged with Barrick), was able to grow its dividend over a 13-year period.

