Lamar Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lamar Advertising (LAMR -0.7% ) has priced $150M of additional 4% senior unsecured notes due 2030, having the same terms as the existing notes.

The proceeds are expected to be ~$146.9M and together with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility will be used to redeem the $267.5M of its 5% senior subordinated notes due 2023 and the remainder, if any, to fund working capital needs or for general corporate purposes.

Offering is expected to close on August 19, 2020.‎

Press release

Previously: Lamar Advertising launches add-on offering of $150M 4% senior notes due 2030 (Aug. 17)