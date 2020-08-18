GFL Environmental (GFL -7.9% ) plunges at the open after Spruce Point says the company's shares are worthless.

Spruce Point says GFL CEO Patrick Dovigi has "obfuscated connections to what some observers have dubbed 'organized crime' - if true, making the stock uninvestable to institutional shareholders and putting its two deals to acquire Waste Management assets and WCA Waste at risk of not receiving Department of Justice approval."

The firm believes GFL's leverage is understated by aggressive reporting of revenue and EBITDA, free cash flow burn is understated by ~60%, and the company's debt is understated by at least C$460M.

Last week, GFL and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners II announced an agreement to acquire WCA Waste for US$1.21B.