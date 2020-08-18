Corporacion America Airports (CAAP +1.6% ) reports passenger traffic slipped 92.9% to 563K in July, driven by declines in all countries of operations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide.

Domestic passenger: 290K (-93.6% Y/Y); International passenger: 178K (-93.3% Y/Y); Transit passenger: 96K (-87.6% Y/Y).

Cargo volume down 53.2% to 16.4KT, mainly due to declines of 48.4% in Argentina, 83.3% in Brazil and 76.8% in Ecuador.

Total aircraft movements contracted 78.2% Y/Y to 16.9K, mainly attributed to declines of 87.0% in Argentina, 67.3% in Brazil, 61.4% in Italy and 65.2% in Ecuador. Aircraft movements also declined 76.7% in Uruguay, 87.5% in Armenia and 81.5% in Peru.