Axios sources say the new Snapchat (SNAP -0.1% ) feature lets users share content from Originals, Shows, and Publisher Stories off of the platform.

The user submitted and Snapchat curated "Our Stories" would also be sharable through a link, which would lead viewers to the Snap app or a web or mobile viewing experience.

The news follows Snap's recent push to get users to share their own Stories on other platforms.

Snapchat is also testing a rebrand of its personalized "for You" feed, which would be called "Spotlight" and feature curated and premium content.

Snap confirms the off-app content experiment to Axios.

The new features come as Snap looks to capitalize on the pandemic tailwind, though Q2 user growth missed expectations.