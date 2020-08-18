L3Harris Technologies (LHX -0.5% ) says it was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle program, with an initial $35M award that is part of a $281M program including a prototype and options for a total of nine MUSVs.

L3Harris says it will be the systems integrator and provide the mission autonomy and perception technology as the prime contractor on the program.

The company recently said it passed a critical design review for its experimental satellite navigation program, making it on track for construction.