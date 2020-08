Home Depot (NYSE:HD) execs sounded some caution during today's earnings call, noting that Q2 trends can't be extrapolated for the balance of the year, although for the first two weeks of Q3 the comparable sales trend held.

During Q2, the retailer saw strength in some big-ticket items like appliance and patio furniture. The huge burst of online sales was also highlighted.

Shares of Home Depot have moved lower during the call and are now in negative territory with a 0.85% decline .

Breakdown of Home Depot's Q1 earnings report