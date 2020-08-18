Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI -4.4% ) has announced a private offering of $350M senior unsecured notes due 2030 by its indirect subsidiaries.

The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds to acquire or refinance, in whole or in part, eligible green projects.

Additionally, the Company commenced an underwritten public offering of $125M of convertible notes due August 2023.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional $18.75M of convertible notes. The interest rate, conversion rate and other terms are yet to be determined.