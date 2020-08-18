Uber's (NYSE:UBER) monthly subscription service is now available nationwide except California, where the company is appealing a preliminary injunction requiring drivers to be categorized as employees.

"Nationwide" here means more than 200 cities across the United States.

In 2018, Uber tested the $15/month Ride Pass in select cities, which locked in a set price for rides.

Ride Pass evolved into Uber Pass to include discounts on rides, food delivery, and bike/scooter rentals.

Uber Pass costs $25/month and offers 10-15% off on rides ranging from UberX to Premier and 5% off Eats orders over $15 with free delivery.

There's also some loose chatter about that Berkshire Hathaway has taken a stake in Uber through a $400M convertible offering.

Shares are up 2.25% in morning action.

