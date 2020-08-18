While it anticipates an uncertain future, Golden Ocean (GOGL +0.9% ) CEO Ulrik Anderson stated, "We have therefore increased our charter coverage for the balance of 2020, although we maintain enough spot exposure to meaningfully participate in the strong rate environment expected for the remainder of the year. This balanced commercial approach will ensure healthy continued cash flows and a corresponding increase in our liquidity."

For Q2, net loss narrowed to $41.3M or -$0.29/share from $160.8M or -$1.12/share in Q1, led by resumption in demand from China.

Adj. EBITDA stood at $4.2M vs. $12.3M in Q1.

During Q2, Golden Ocean completed final eight of 23 planned installations of exhaust gas cleaning systems.

At the end of Q2, for remaining 2020: 38% of the days for Capesize vessels are covered at a rate of $18,810/day; 56% of the days for Panamax vessels are covered at a rate of $14,920/day.

At the end of Q2, cash and equivalents (incl. restricted cash) stood at $104.1M.

Estimated Q3 TCE is seen at $17,960 for 74% of owned fleet available days for Capesize vessels and $12,980 for 92% of owned fleet available days for Panamax vessels.

