Nottingham cleared by SEC to launch active ETFs

The push into non-transparent ETFs continues. Nottingham Company, a fund services administrator and private label issuer to the mutual fund and exchange-traded fund industry, said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved its short-term exemptive relief application for Blue Tractor's Shielded Alpha ETF structure.

The SEC clearance sets up Nottingham and affiliate investment adviser OBP Capital and the Spinnaker ETF Series to bring non-transparent ETFs to market for new and existing clients.

Blue Tractor's Shielded Alpha structure effectively masks a portion of the fund manager's portfolio and trading strategy, yet provides authorized participants and market makers with the transparency necessary to conduct efficient market trading, Nottingham said.

“We believe non-transparent ETFs will be a central focus of OBP Capital’s growth over the next few years,” said Katherine Honey, managing member of OBP Capital LLC. “The Blue Tractor model is a key element of that strategy.”

Since the beginning of this year, T. Rowe price introduced its first non-transparent ETFs, Invesco is licensing Fidelity's active equity ETF methodology, and Goldman filed for its first non-transparent ETF.

See ETFs and Funds Editors Picks