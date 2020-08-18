Recent IPO Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX -29.8% ) hits its first major pothole with a potential safety signal in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating autologous CAR-T therapy P-PSMA-101 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The FDA has placed the study under clinical hold while it investigates a patient treated in late July who died. Through the first seven days post-treatment, he was exhibiting no adverse clinical symptoms and lab results were normal. The next week, he developed symptoms that led to hospitalization and death from liver failure at day 19 post-treatment.

The specific cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but the company says his symptoms presented like macrophage activation syndrome, an overactivation of the immune system that has been associated with CAR-T therapies but can have other causes. No cases of cytokine release syndrome have been reported in the study to date. The patient also developed blurred vision that was diagnosed as uveitis.

The company is waiting for a formal response from the agency and is preparing recommendations aimed at safely resuming the trial.