CFRA Research hikes its price target on Buy-rated Advance Auto Parts (AAP +2.2% ) after taking in the company's Q2 earnings report.

The new price target of $195 is 21X the firm's 2021 EPS estimate.

Analyst Garrett Nelson says the massive beat was driven by strength in the DIY auto repair market, which has benefited from stay-at-home trends

"We remain bullish on AAP and auto aftermarket retailers in general, particularly given its partnership with Walmart and the highly-anticipated rollout of the Walmart+ subscription service, which we think will accelerate AAP's online sales and drive stronger same store sales growth rates in the coming quarters," updates Nelson.

Breakdown of Advance Auto Parts' strong DIY-inspired earnings beat.