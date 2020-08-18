GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) down 3% after Q2 results miss top and bottom line estimates

Q2 highlights: Revenues rose 36.2% y/y to RMB1.34B.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 47.8% to RMB633.4M; EBITDA margin increased to 47.2% from 43.5%.

Net loss widened to RMB101M (about $14.3M) from RMB93.2M year-ago.

Cash at year-end was RMB7.74B (about $1.1B).

The Company now expects full year 2020 capex of ~RMB10.0B, an increase of 33% compared to the prior guidance of ~RMB7.5B.

The Company reaffirms FY20 guidance for total revenues of RMB5.51B - RMB5.75B and adjusted EBITDA of RMB2.55B – RMB2.67B.

Previously: GDS Holdings EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Aug. 18)