Trimble (TRMB +1.1% ) and Totalmobile have been awarded a contract from civil engineering joint venture Eiffage Kier Ferrovial BAM ('EKFB') to support its transportation and logistics operations on the HS2 - the UK's new low-carbon, high-speed rail project.

Trimble and Totalmobile have developed an innovative vehicle management booking system and integrated inventory management, enabling EKFB to monitor, manage and analyze the status and location of its subcontractors' vehicles and inventory in real-time.

The new system combines Totalmobile's Mobilise mobile workforce management application with the Trimble MAPS platform of commercial mapping, routing, navigation and location APIs.