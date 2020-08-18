Parsons Corporation (PSN -2.1% ) has priced upsized private offering of $350M (from $300M) of its 0.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due August 15 ,2025.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase additional $50M of notes.

Closing date is August 20, 2020.

Interest on the notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2021.

Net proceeds is expected to be ~$341M, of which ~$36M will be used to pay the net cost of the convertible note hedge transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the offering, the company entered into convertible note hedge and warrant transactions to offset potential dilution. The strike price of the warrant transactions will initially be $66.46/share.