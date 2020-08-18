Zoom Video (ZM +1.5% ) makes its first step into Southeast Asia with a data center in Singapore, the company's eighteenth site around the world.

The company worked with Singapore’s Economic Development Board to set up the data center.

More than 400 schools in the region use Zoom, and the number of free accounts grew 65x between January and April as the pandemic spread.

In April, Singapore temporarily halted the use of Zoom for virtual education, citing security concerns.

Earlier this year, Zoom drew scrutiny for routing some calls through China when no callers were in the region. Zoom has since ended the practice.