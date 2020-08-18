Reuters reports Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) has been sued by the DOJ under the Federal False Claims Act.

Shares are down 2.5% in morning action.

A probe has been going on for some time, and CEO Kare Schultz two weeks ago denied any price-fixing and said the company was prepared to fight any such charges.

Update: The litigation involves false claims the company made to Medicare as a result of alleged kickbacks that the company paid for multiple sclerosis med Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection). Specifically, the DOJ claims that the company unlawfully paid more than $300M to two third-party foundations to cover Medicare co-payment obligations.